Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of BNL opened at $18.14 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.76%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

