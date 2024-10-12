Brokerages Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Price Target at $135.75

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWI

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after buying an additional 569,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after acquiring an additional 517,699 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $39,183,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1,369.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 246,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,872,000 after purchasing an additional 229,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 35.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 424,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWI opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $68.35 and a one year high of $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Free Report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.