Brokerages Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Price Target at $135.75

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.
AWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
Shares of AWI opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $68.35 and a one year high of $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.
Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.
