Brokerages Set ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,702. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,640,895.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,043,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,032 in the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $142,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

