Brokerages Set Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Price Target at $3.06

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.06.
BDSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
BDSX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 505.95% and a negative net margin of 73.08%. The business had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
