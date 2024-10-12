Brokerages Set Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Price Target at $3.06

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.06.

Get Biodesix alerts:

BDSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Biodesix

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

Biodesix Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth $2,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

BDSX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 505.95% and a negative net margin of 73.08%. The business had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.