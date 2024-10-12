Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target at $56.67

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HWC

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.26. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.