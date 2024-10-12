Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target at $56.67

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.
HWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HWC
Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney
Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.
Hancock Whitney Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.26. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hancock Whitney
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.