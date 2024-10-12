Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target at $94.40

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

View Our Latest Report on LeMaitre Vascular

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,150 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.