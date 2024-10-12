Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $20.50

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.77. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,108.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Stories

