Brokerages Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Price Target at $466.17

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $466.17.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $14,971,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

MSI stock opened at $467.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.58. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $271.73 and a 12 month high of $469.01. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

