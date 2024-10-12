Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT at $57.50

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNY

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,092 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,803,000 after acquiring an additional 246,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.