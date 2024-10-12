Brokerages Set The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Target Price at $43.60

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,184.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

