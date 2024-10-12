Brokerages Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Price Target at $105.60

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $101.79.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.90%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

