Brokers Issue Forecasts for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EWBC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.77.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $89.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

