Brokers Issue Forecasts for Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Palomar in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Sarkar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Palomar stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. Palomar has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $103.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,487,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,399,000 after buying an additional 69,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palomar by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after buying an additional 66,478 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Palomar by 12.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 383,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 300,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,126,450.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,460.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.42 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $422,420.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,460.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,333. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

