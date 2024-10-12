Brokers Offer Predictions for United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $9.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.00. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UAL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Shares of UAL opened at $61.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 26.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in United Airlines by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in United Airlines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

