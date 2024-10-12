Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 16,269 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDL opened at $70.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $91.70.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.