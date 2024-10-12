Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 30 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,527,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,882,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,181,000 after purchasing an additional 170,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

HCA opened at $394.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $409.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.