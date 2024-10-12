Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 5,152 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,628,000 after acquiring an additional 273,096 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,156,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,047,000 after purchasing an additional 550,840 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,210,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,153,000 after purchasing an additional 125,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNK stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

