Brookstone Capital Management Buys 35 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 49,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,816,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $616.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $630.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.66. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

