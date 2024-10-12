Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after buying an additional 1,598,446 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,236,000 after purchasing an additional 239,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,149,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

