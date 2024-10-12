Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

