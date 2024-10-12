Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.19 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $80.16.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

