Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $696,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $333.92 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $247.52 and a 52-week high of $343.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.21.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

