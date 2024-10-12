Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,469,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after buying an additional 62,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,853 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after acquiring an additional 180,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ITW opened at $260.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

