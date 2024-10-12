Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 184,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

