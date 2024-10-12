Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.77 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $15,008,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 4,460.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE OKE opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

