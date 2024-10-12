Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.86 Million Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,419,000 after purchasing an additional 473,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IXJ stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.