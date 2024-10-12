Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 182,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $82.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $85.04.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

