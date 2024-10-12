Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.06 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

