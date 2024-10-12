Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,601,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

SUSL opened at $102.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $102.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

