Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,926,000 after purchasing an additional 150,526 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,296,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.63 and a 200-day moving average of $469.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

