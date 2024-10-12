Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after purchasing an additional 123,654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,502,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,845,000 after buying an additional 125,859 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,259,000 after buying an additional 623,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.