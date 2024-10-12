Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,261 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. CNB Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $121.35. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

