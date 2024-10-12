Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,438 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 234,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 176,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 121,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

