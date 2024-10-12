Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 18,850 iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 535,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 459,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $24,098,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,149,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,283,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $67.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.