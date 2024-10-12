Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

