Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.60% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,392,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDMO opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $195.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

