Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,107 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after buying an additional 614,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,279,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after buying an additional 43,006 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 779,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,016 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 25.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 487,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 97,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

