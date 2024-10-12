Brookstone Capital Management Sells 11,110 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

