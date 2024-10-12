Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,585 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,385,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 263,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,658,000.

SOXX stock opened at $235.46 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.51 and its 200 day moving average is $229.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

