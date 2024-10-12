Brookstone Capital Management Sells 267 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,372,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 184,961 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 45,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 244,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average of $106.21. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.64.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

