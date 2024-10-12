Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,983 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 31.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 563.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

