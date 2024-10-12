Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,321 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 5.50. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Marathon Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,212 shares of company stock valued at $726,178. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

