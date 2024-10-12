Brookstone Capital Management Sells 7,273 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after buying an additional 233,475 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 370.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 2,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,447,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,148,000 after buying an additional 567,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

Shares of UDR opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

