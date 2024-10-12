Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

