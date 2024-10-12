Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on WHD

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,182,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,623,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cactus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,955,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Cactus by 39.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after purchasing an additional 375,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Cactus by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,293,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after purchasing an additional 48,379 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.