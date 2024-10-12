Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cormark increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Calibre Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calibre Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.12.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

CXB stock opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.11.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$512,228.40. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$512,228.40. Also, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$80,103.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $29,074 and have sold 232,721 shares valued at $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

