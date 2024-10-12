Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco Stock Up 1.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 99.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 131.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

