Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a C$179.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$169.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$175.14.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$159.43 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The stock has a market cap of C$100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$157.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$165.42.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 543 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,383 shares of company stock worth $585,772. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

