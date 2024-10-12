Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOEV opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $78.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.27. Canoo has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.81.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Analysts predict that Canoo will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

