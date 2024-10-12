Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Organogenesis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $130.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.48 million.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Organogenesis Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $406.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.60. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 309.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,977,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,450 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 18.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 471,741 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 102.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 531,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 269,315 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 45.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 157,575 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

